WhatsApp to add ability to watch Status from chat list

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add the ability to watch Status directly from the chat list. Status, which allows you to post videos and photos that lasts for 24 hours, is one of the most used features on WhatsApp. Though, not as popular as Instagram’s Stories, the feature is nonetheless attracting millions of users daily on the chat app.

The ability to watch Status in the chat list is currently being tested on iOS, and could be useful in markets where people use the app to sell services or products. According to WABetaInfo, the beta version 22.18.0.70 comes with the ability to view Status updates within the chat list. “When your contacts post a new Status update, it is now always visible right within the chat list now.”

The tests is currently limited to a small number of people, and could be widely available in the future. The only fear for many would of course, be ads; WhatsApp could also start showing ads while you watch Status photos or videos within the chat list.

To allay your fears, WhatsApp has said you will still be able to choose whether or not you want to see Status post directly on your chat list.

In other news, WhatsApp users who clamored for the ability to block their view-once message from screenshot could soon have their wishes granted. This is because the app is reportedly working to add a screenshot blocker in the near future. What that means is that you will not have the ability to take screenshot of any message tagged as view-once.

The feature was under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS but could also be extended to Android according to WABetaInfo. Once the feature is launched, it will be impossible to take screenshots of view-once images and videos.

However, this may not stop the recipient from taking a picture of the message using a secondary phone or camera. While attempt to take screenshots will be blocked, the sender will not be notified of it.

Few weeks ago, WhatsApp began working on adding a chatbot. The chatbot will make it easier to understand what is new on the platform. The feature will notify you of new features the same way Telegram does.

The upcoming feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, and is currently in its early stages of development. In a screenshot as posted by the tracker, the chat will appear from WhatsApp’s verified chatbot.

