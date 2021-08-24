WhatsApp testing dedicated Pay button

Share the joy













Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated Pay button. The button, according to reliable leaker WABetaInfo, will allow you to send money via WhatsApp pay in the app. The new button according to the leaker, is already available to beta users.

When fully available, users in India and Brazil will be able to send money by clicking on the button. WABetaInfo already boasts of excellent track records when it comes to information about WhatsApp.

Users who want to send money via WhatsApp can do so by clicking on the “+” button, then hit “Payment.” Some beta users in India have confirmed the availability of the button—but this is not exactly new because it has been available to them for sometimes now. However, a wider roll out is being confirmed by more people in India.

We will bring you more information as soon as we have anything to share. Though, this has not been confirmed by WhatsApp, the chances of it being widely rolled out cannot be ruled out.

WhatsApp is working on the payment chat shortcut on WhatsApp beta for iOS too.

The shortcut is under development and it will be visible in a future update in India and Brazil 🇮🇳 🇧🇷 https://t.co/9n4dhWfgk8 pic.twitter.com/flk81NUAka — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 22, 2021

In 2020, India gave the nod to WhatsApp Pay in the country. This came as a big relief for the Facebook-owned app whose attempt to roll out the service suffered several setbacks.

The roll out approval was given by the National Payments Corporation of India [NPCI]. The permission given to WhatsApp Pay, however, is not without a caveat. WhatsApp was told by the NPCI that expansion of payments to users can only be in “graded manner.”

Citing the NCPI, Tech Rader reported back then that WhatsApp can extend its payment service to 20 million people and must work with multiple banking partners. The NCPI also said it would be enforcing a cap on third-party apps to ensure that no single app processes more than 30 percent of all UPI transactions in a month.

Facebook CEO in a video statement per Tech Radar, said: “we’ve been working on this with the National Payments Corporation of India, who oversee everything to make sure it’s secure and reliable. And we’ve built it using India’s Unified Payments Interface, which makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps — and for companies to provide people with great services.”

While India was awaiting the approval of the NCPI, Facebook announced earlier in 2021 that WhatsApp payments would be launched in several countries. Mark Zuckerberg said at the company’s Q4 2019 earnings call that he expected the payment feature to start rolling out to several countries. This, however, has not been the case.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

