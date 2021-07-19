WhatsApp is Testing Cloud Backup Encryption

Share the joy













Will your conversations be safe from prying eyes with this feature?

https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-21-15-5-whats-new/

WhatsApp is known for its end-to-end encryption. With that in mind, prying eyes won’t see your messages as they travel back and forth.

However, if you choose to store the backup of your WhatsApp conversations in the cloud, authorities can access your data through a search warrant. That is, the security of the backups becomes the responsibility of the cloud service providers.

Cloud service providers allow law enforcement authorities to access the data with valid search warrants.

Encrypting Your Backup in the Cloud

In March, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp was working to increase the cloud backups’ security using a password protection feature to encrypt chat backups.

In a recent update, WABetaInfo stated that the system has already enabled the backup encryption on WhatsApp.

To make it work, you must pick a password to be used to encrypt your backups. The password is needed when restoring a backup. Without it, you can’t restore your chat history.

The password is not shared with WhatsApp’s main company, Facebook. It’s also not shared with Apple and Google.

The encryption backups support a key that you can use to restore your password. But the key must only contain numeric digits and lowercase letters. You can choose from letters a to f.

If you lose the key, you can’t recover your backup, not even WhatsApp can assist you in recovering it.

Thus, if you wish to securely back up your chat history, you must not forget the 64-digit recovery key. Otherwise, the backup is locked away permanently.

However, this feature isn’t available yet to everyone. But you can test it now by getting in the beta test group.

Multi-Device Support

WhatsApp is also testing a version of the software that can run simultaneously on different devices. This version will also support end-to-end encryption and it doesn’t matter whether or not you have a smartphone.

Currently, you can’t use the app on your desktop without first connecting your smartphone tied to an account. However, the new beta version lets you exclude the phone from the array of connections.

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg talked about how difficult it was to organize the encryption on different devices without the use of a smartphone. Thankfully, the company has found a solution.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp published a compliance report in India in compliance with the country’s new IT rules. In the said report, the company blocked 2 million accounts of Indian users.

The new IT rules came into effect in May. They require social media companies to publish a report each month detailing the number of complaints they received from Indian users and the actions they took.

IT firms also need to have executives working locally to regulate content and take swift action against legal complaints.

The banned accounts used unauthorized automated or bulk messaging. The phone numbers of blocked accounts increased significantly because the WhatsApp system’s increased in sophistication. The system banned most of those accounts without depending on user reports.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

