WhatsApp testing a screenshot blocking feature

Share the joy

WhatsApp is activating more privacy features to protect users, and make the chat app more secure. Users already have access to the app’s “view-once” feature that was launched in 2021; but will now also be able to block screenshots.

The screenshot blocking feature is now showing up for some users according to according to WABetaInfo. The tracker reports that WhatsApp has released a new version of its view-once media viewer that comes with a built-in screenshot blocking features for beta users.

When next you want to take a screenshot of a self-destructing media on WhatsApp beta, a toast message will appear with the caption “Can’t take screenshot due to security policy.” The tracker also reports that using a third-party app or tool to bypass the screenshot blocking feature would not work.

That said, a user may still be able to take a snapshot of a self-destruct media by using a secondary phone. Selected Android testers running v2.22.22.3 or newer can have access to the beta version of the feature, while a wider version should be available in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp will soon make it easier to have more people join a call just by clicking a shared link. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company is rolling out an option to share Call Links. Once you see one of such links, all you need to do is to tap on it to join a call.

The latest version of WhatsApp is required to use the new Call Links. From the Calls tab, you can select the Call Links option. You can then generate a link for a voice or video call to share with family and friends.

Similar feature is being used by Apple, and makes it easier for people to join calls from Android devices and Windows PCs. The difference however, is that people can schedule calls ahead of time using links on FaceTime, while WhatsApp does not yet offer such, a spokesperson confirmed to Engadget.

In June, WhatsApp announced a few new changes to group calls—you can now mute certain individual in group calls. This is particularly handy when someone forgets or deliberately unmute himself during a group call.

WhatsApp has added a new indicator so that you can easily see when others join large group calls. The indicator is a useful addition especially in terms of privacy and security. You want to be sure no intruder gains access to your group chat.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

