WhatsApp Testing a Major Revamp on Android

WhatsApp Android Version is Getting a Bottom Navigation Bar

If you have both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, you may be frustrated to see different layouts. Thankfully, the company has realized how frustrating it is for its users. Thus, it is making a major revamp of its UI.

The next Android version of WhatsApp will have a navigation bar at the bottom, according to this source. It is now similar to the iOS version. You can get this version if you subscribe to the Google Play Beta program.

The change cannot be seen right away. However, it may come very soon to the app.

For some time now, users have been asking WhatsApp to change the UI as it has been the same for years. The aesthetic has not changed and many users think that the app is falling behind.

The iOS app, on the other hand, has a more modern look.

Thus, if the updates will be available to a wider base, it would look the same no matter what mobile OS you are using.

Navigation Bar

It is not clear when this bottom navigation bar will be available to all users. There is no specific date for its arrival.

However, we can expect it to arrive in the next few weeks. Keep in mind that people are waiting for a major UI revamp. It is an important update for those who want consistency when it comes to mobile apps.

In the past week, there are a couple of new features coming to this messaging app. In a recent WhatsApp beta, a different text editor similar to Instagram was uncovered. The company is also looking for a way to enable fingerprint authentication for all changes.

However, it is important to note that not all features are perfect. For instance, the polls feature, which launched in November, was buggy. But WhatsApp updated it last month to allow users to vote on one of the poll options.

Alternatives to WhatsApp

On the other hand, you can just choose alternatives to WhatsApp. The increasing popularity of this platform has put SMS in the backseat.

You may still be getting text messaging. It is quite popular in other countries. The bad thing about SMS is that you get dozens of text messages from companies you don’t know every day.

You can rely on the built-in SMS app that comes with your phone. However, you may want to try something better that can keep track of all your messages. You may not like WhatsApp. However, there are other alternatives that you want to use.

Google Messages, for instance, works like WhatsApp. It is Google’s official app for RCS and texting. It has spam protection, theming options, and many more. You can also send videos, audio messages, emojis, and stickers, among others using the app.

Another alternative is Chomp SMS. It is one of the oldest apps for texting. It has a great number of useful features, including scheduled messages, a passcode lock, and a quick reply popup. It works with dual-SIM devices. Just like WhatsApp, it also supports group messaging, SMS blocking, and a lot more.

