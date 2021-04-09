WhatsApp rolls out voice and video calls on desktop

Image Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp has brought voice and video calls to the desktop. This feature has long been in beta, but is now rolling out to everyone. The option to call or video-chat via the desktop version of WhatsApp still comes with the end-to-end encryption feature of the app.

I have had this same feature on the WhatsApp software on my desktop for a couple of weeks now, but it seems it is now accessible to all existing users from now. To get started, simply update the version of WhatsApp installed on your desktop.

The merits of having a desktop version where you can make both video and voice calls are many. You will now be able to make video calls on a wider screen, which is quite different from what you have on your mobile phone.

The ability to make voice and video calls on your iPad is still not available; but that could still change in the very near future. For now, only desktop users can enjoy the benefits of making video calls on a wider screen.

When I ran a check just to be sure the voice and video calls feature was on the web version, I was disappointed because it seems that was not the case. Probably in the next round of updates we might just have something like that.

The Facebook-owned chap app officially announced the availability of the feature via its Twitter page a few weeks ago; but was not immediately available to all users. With this, you can now make video calls the same way you do on mobile—and it is end-to-end encryption.

“Sometimes you just need a little more space. Secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now available on our desktop app.”

WhatsApp’s voice and video calls feature on desktop does not currently support groups. Perhaps, that may come much later; but for now, give it a try and feel free to share your views.

WhatsApp is adding the ability to mute audio in your video clip before sending it. WhatsApp announced this in its Play Store changelog, while a couple of other users also shared it on Twitter.

For a couple of users that have been able to see the latest change, the WhatsApp editor now has a small speaker icon located just below the video timeline. You can mute the audio in a video clip by toggling it off before sending the clip.