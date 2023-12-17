WhatsApp rolls out View Once for audio chats

Share the joy

Finally, Meta has rolled out its View Once feature on WhatsApp. It means users can set an audio message to disappear after a certain time limit has been set.

Once the recipient views an audio message, he may not be able to access it a second time if the sender has activated the View Once feature.

The View Once audio setting is a follow-up to the 2021 launch of a similar feature for photos and videos. This will now add another layer of privacy and security to your messages on WhatsApp.

Meta said View Once audio messages will be marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played once.

“As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation.”

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp rolled out a new update that will allow users of the app on iOS to share photos and videos in their original quality.

Users of WhatsApp can now be confident that certain limitations will not affect the quality of their shared videos, thanks to this update.

Interestingly, users can still choose to transfer a document by clicking the “+” icon after selecting whether to send an uncompressed image or video.

The update, according to WhatsApp, is gradually rolling out to users and could take a while to get to everyone. The Android version, according to MacRumors, is still being tested, but no exact release date is known.

After announcing support for HD images on its platform, WhatsApp launched HD video support on Android and iOS back in August. At the time, WhatsApp did say the video version of the feature was coming.

WhatsApp confirmed to TechCrunch that it was now rolling out HD video support on Android and iOS. With HD videos, you can choose to share high-def videos across WhatsApp. In the past, a high-definition video would have been compressed to 480p based on the app’s resolution limit.

To send HD videos to your contacts, tap the new HD button on the top of the screen. A dialog box will appear where you can confirm if you want to share in Standard or HD Quality and will present you with associated file sizes. You can then share the video as usual.

