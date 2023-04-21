WhatsApp rolls out option for non-disappearing messages

Share the joy

WhatsApp is letting users protect texts from fading away when the Disappearing Messages feature is switched on.

The new feature is called Keep in Chat. It will roll out globally over the next few weeks, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last night.

“Anyone in a disappearing message thread can long press on a message to keep it,” Zuckerberg explains.

“The sender will be notified if it was saved and can decide if it stays or remains a disappearing message.”

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced the Disappearing Messages feature in 2020.

It was designed so messenger conversations could mirror in-person chats in that they are one-time only.

It also acted as an extra layer of privacy for messages.

However, several users found it inconvenient. They needed to recall or save something in a discussion, such as an address or restaurant suggestion.

Keep in Chat allows individuals in conversations with Disappearing Messages switched on to save texts for later use.

According to WhatsApp, it also works as a “special superpower” for the sender, giving them complete control over what is saved.

The sender will be alerted when someone keeps a communication and will eventually have the opportunity to block the choice.

“If you’ve decided that your message can’t be kept by others, your decision is final,” WhatsApp states.

“No one else can keep it, and the message will be deleted when the timer expires.”

Saved messages will be marked with a bookmark symbol. You can find them in the Kept Messages folder, organized by conversation.

To view your kept messages, tap chat info > Kept messages.

As far back as May 2022, WhatsApp was seen working on a veto for vanishing messages. The Meta-owned messaging platform was recently discovered working on 15 additional time duration choices for vanishing messages. They are not included in today’s statement.

