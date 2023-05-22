WhatsApp rolls out Message Editing

Share the joy

WhatsApp has rolled out a new tool to help you edit message up to 15 minutes after hitting the send button. This is a very useful tool that will save a lot of users the pain of typos and other message-related issues.

It means you will have up to 15 minutes to recall and edit a message after it has been sent-more like the unsend or delete message feature.

The feature is rolling out, though not visible yet for some WhatsApp users. There is a chance this could hit the ground running as the feature seems a bit popular among users.

The announcement was made via Twitter on Monday, and no other details as to whether it is available across platforms. However, this should become clearer in the next couple of days.

IT’S HERE 📣 Message Editing is rolling out now.



You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

In other news, WhatsApp has rolled out a new “Chat Lock” features to help protect your sensitive conversations. Chat Lock will allow you to keep certain conversations more private; away from prying eyes.

Chat Lock places your private or sensitive chats in a specialized folder that can only be accessed via biometrics, including a fingerprint or face scan, or by a current password. In addition, the tool also automatically hides any reference to locked chats in the notifications feed.

To lock a chat, simply tap the name of the one-on-one or group chat and select the lock option. Locked chats can however, be accessed or opened by means of your password or a biometric scan.

According to WhatsApp, Chat Lock is an important tool for those who share phones with family members and want to avoid a snafu when “someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.”

Locked chats works like archived chats; they will be moved to a separate section and accessible via the same. The feature will not only hide your chats; it will also protect your private files. It will interest you to know that photos, videos, or audios you send in locked chats will no longer be saved in your device gallery automatically, which further improves your privacy.

WhatsApp in a statement said more feature are coming soon to Chat Lock, “including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

