WhatsApp rolls out in-app chat support for users

WhatsApp has launched an in-app chat support for all users. The feature will allow users to reach out for help within the app without having to switch to email for assistance.

The in-app chat support feature is now available to all users who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store.

The feature is already available for iOS, Android, and Desktop Electron app. You can initiate a chat with the support team by selecting the “Contact Us” option within the app.

From the screenshot as posted by WABetaInfo, users can now get answers in a WhatsApp chat when they need it. That said, users can also request to get support via email.

The new in-app chat support is a smart move from Meta, and will provide an easier way for users to get support whenever there is an issue to be resolved. The process is now faster, and users are no longer required to switch between the app and their email client.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new multi-accounts feature to allow you switch between accounts on one app.

This update follows an earlier one which was also reported by WABetaInfo about WhatsApp working on a Companion mode. The Companion mode feature, according to WABetaInfo, allows you to use an old account on multiple devices.

The account switch feature is not due for an immediate release as the company is reportedly still working on it. It works when you set up an account on a device for the first time, which is stored there until you decide to log out; which means you can always switch to it whenever you want.

With the multiple account feature, you can have the ability to manage your personal conversations, business or work-related discussions, and other interactions all within a single app. Instead of having to install a different app on a device, the multi-account switch allows you to switch between various accounts using a single app on the main device. For privacy and efficient management of chats, this is one of the best moves WhatsApp will be making.

