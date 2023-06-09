WhatsApp rolls out Broadcast Channels

Share the joy

Meta has launched WhatsApp Channels; a new private way to receive important updates from creators, and organizations within the app. The company said Channels is built on a new tab called Updates where you will find Status and channels you choose to follow. This, according to WhatsApp, is however separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

In a statement in its official blog, WhatsApp said:

“Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. To help you select channels to follow, we’re building a searchable directory where you can find your hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more. You can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online.”

Channels has been deliberately built in a new Updates tab within the app to give the new feature more focus. It will also make it more appealing to users especially when it comes to choosing specific topics to follow.

Channels will not display your personal information or that of your followers, while Channel update will only be stored for 30 days at a time. This will ensure that the content you see on the feature remains relevant and fresh.

Interestingly, Meta said it is also exploring payments and business discovery features within Channels. This, according to Meta, is a means of helping businesses to maximize their exposure in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Channels is rolling out in Colombia and Singapore this week, before being expanded to other regions before the year runs out.

WhatsApp has launched a new Security Hub to highlight user control options. The new hub, provides a complete overview of the various safety and security tools available in the app. This, according to the company, will help users to manage their experience while using the chat app.

Included in the new security hub launched by WhatsApp, is the app’s default safety features, along with various user control options to enhance your message security.

Users can also find some useful tips on how to avoid spammers and scammers, and unwanted attention, as well as links to WhatsApp various usage policies.

You can check out the new WhatsApp security hub, and have further understanding on how to stay safe while using the app. The hub is already live and accessible to all users.

