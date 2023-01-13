WhatsApp rolling out the ability to detect text in images

Share the joy

Finally, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to detect text within images in chats. It is a long overdue feature, and I am sure most users will be happy with this latest update.

The yet-to-be released feature was uncovered by reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo, who posted the screenshot on his blog. In the screenshot, it is [for those on beta] easy to extract text from images within your conversations.

However, it is important at this point to emphasize that the new feature is specific to iOS 16 and is not a service provided by WhatsApp. What WhatsApp has just done according to WABetaInfo, is to start supporting the feature by using the system API. The feature, however, does not work on older versions of iOS.

Some good news for all people living in countries like Iran and the likes—WhatsApp has added proxy support to bypass restrictions. If you live in one of those regions or countries where the government does not encourage the use of WhatsApp, you can now bypass the block and use the service as normal.

WhatsApp said “Choosing a proxy enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.”

With a proxy, you can connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world. These organizations are dedicated to helping people communicate easily without restrictions.

“Connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides. Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption — ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta.”

To set it up, you will need to enter a proxy server address that can help you to track down through friends or by scouring social media as soon as the news of the feature becomes widely known.

So, does this new approach affect its end-to-end security? WhatsApp said no! according to the company, all proxied chats will still be protected with the end-to-end encryption. What that means is that no one can have access to your chats with friends, businesses and family, while being proxied.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

