WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Usernames

WhatsApp May Introduce Usernames as an identity for Accounts

Since its inception, WhatsApp relied on phone numbers as an identity for accounts. That is, to register an account, you need a phone number. It means that when someone wants to message you, that person can see your phone number.

But this might change soon.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of this app suggests that it could introduce this feature. The username will appear on the Profile page in Settings.

WABetaInfo spotted it in the latest beta for Android 2.23.11.15.

“We spotted a significant feature during our usual exploration of the new build. In particular, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a username feature, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts. Although this feature is currently in development and not yet visible, we have a sneak peek to share with you.”

How this feature works is not clear yet. After all, it is still in development. It is too early to know how it will work.

Communicate More Privately

It may enable users to communicate with businesses privately. In that case, users will no longer have to reveal their phone numbers. Or it can be its uses will be extensive that will enable private communication with other users.

This may revolutionize how people communicate through WhatsApp in the future.

Many users who learned about it have taken to Twitter to tweet how excited they are about this feature. For them, hiding their phone number will be a great way to hide their identity.

It is indeed great to use WhatsApp without having to disclose phone numbers to communicate with a stranger. Now, users will have to fight to be the first one to use a certain username.

Recently, WhatsApp launched an Edit button. It enables users to change their messages but only within 15 minutes of sending them. If it is beyond that, editing the message can’t be done anymore.

Though there is a time limit, it is still a welcome feature because you can correct your misspelling or add a contact to your message. To edit your message, you just need to long-press a message. Tap on the Edit option when the menu appears.

After editing the message, it will be displayed as “edited.” In that way, your friends will know if you have corrected it. But they cannot see the edit history.

The edits are also protected by end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is available on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and web browsers. This cross-platform compatibility allows users to connect with their friends and family regardless of the device they are using.

It offers a range of features beyond basic messaging, including voice and video calls, group chats, file sharing, location sharing, and more. These additional features make it a versatile communication tool that meets various needs.

However, it is important to note that WhatsApp is not flawless. In early 2021, it faced backlash and privacy concerns when it updated its privacy policy. The updated policy allowed for increased data sharing with its parent company, Facebook. This raised concerns about user data privacy and led to a significant number of users seeking alternative messaging apps.

