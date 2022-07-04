WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Online Status Hiding Feature

Share the joy

It will complement the Last Seen functionality.

WhatsApp Hiding Online Status

If you don’t want people to bother you on WhatsApp, you can soon hide your online status. WABetaInfo spotted that the developers of this app are working on new functionality that enables users to be in stealth mode. It means that you can soon switch off the online indicator.

This new feature is part of the new privacy features that WhatsApp announced last month. With the upcoming features, users will have more control over information that other people can see.

Users can also exclude some people in their contacts from seeing their profile photos. This is a convenient feature if users want to hide from creepy people on this app.

However, if users choose to hide their “last seen” status, they will not see other people’s status as well. It also announced that it would introduce features that let users transfer their chat history, videos, photos, and voice messages from an Android phone to iPhone.

A large number of WhatsApp users chose to make their accounts more private. With the new features, you may wonder why people want to keep their online status private. For one, they don’t want to wish others to know that they are online at the same time as they are.

They want to maintain their activity while ignoring some people. In that way, other people will not know that they are being forgotten.

Some people will love these new features because they simply don’t want to be monitored. They do not want certain people to track how they are active on the platform.

When It Will Come Out?

It may be in the final stages of development. WhatsApp does not provide ETA for it. It might come soon, though.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp users can now leave the platform’s groups silently. Previously, each time users exit a group, the platform would notify all participants. But WhatsApp introduced a feature allowing users to abscond without the platform showing a notification to other people in the group. Admins can also view past participants who became a part of the group.

Another update that WhatsApp presented was the launch of the reactions feature. Users could now react to a message with any emoji on their keyboard. Before, they could only use six emojis.

Other Features Recently Introduced

WhatsApp just made it easier for large organizations to use the platform. In May, it announced it was increasing group size to 512 people and file size to 2GB. Through these updates, WhatsApp just became a Telegram. But Telegram is still ahead of the game because it could add up to 100K people into a supergroup.

It also added Communities. This is another way to augment group chats together into a Community.

The main attractive feature of this app is that it lets you send and receive calls and messages using an Internet connection. In that case, it is free to use. You can utilize it for international calling.

Although you can use iMessage or Google Messages, many people prefer this platform because of its cross-platform functionality. That is, they can use it on Android and iOS.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

