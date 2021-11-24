WhatsApp quietly rolls out a new sticker creation tool

Share the joy













Image Credit: Indian Express

WhatsApp has quietly rolled out the ability to create stickers on desktop. The new tool seems limited to beta users, but that could change anytime soon. This means you will no longer rely on third-party tools to create your own stickers.

Stickers give you a variety of ways to express yourself; especially in those moments when words fail you. With WhatsApp’s new sticker creation tool, you can channel your inner creative skill into making new stickers.

A screenshot showing the new feature was spotted by reliable tipster Mukul Sharma. Sharma spotted the new tool in the beta version of WhatsApp and roll out is expected as soon as next few weeks.

There is a possibility that you will upload your own picture, and create your own sticker out of it. There is also a chance that customized tools that will allow you to edit the sticker to make it more appealing will be added; though there is no time frame for this.

WhatsApp to get ‘create your own stickers’ feature soon, spotted in beta.https://t.co/37KWUM2WBL pic.twitter.com/8UiKCgtTP6 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 24, 2021

There has been no official word from WhatsApp confirming the availability of the new tool. That said, it will be interesting to be able to create a sticker of your own without the help of a third-party tool.

In other news, WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy in Europe. The chat app did this to make its policy more transparent to its users.

The fine came on the heels of a $252 million fine slammed on the app by regulators in Europe. The European Union privacy regulators had fined WhatsApp earlier in the year following its lack of transparency in its privacy policy.

WhatsApp, however, said its updated policy does not change how it handles user data. It however, said the new policy complies with the new European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

WhatsApp’s new policy takes effect in the UK as well as in other European countries that have adopted Europe’s GDPR.

A WhatsApp spokesperson in a statement said: “As ordered by the Irish [DPC], we have reorganised and added more detail to our Privacy Policy for people in the European Region.”

“We disagree with the decision and are appealing because we believe we already provided the required information to all users,” the spokesperson added.

“This update does not change our commitment to user privacy or the way we operate our service, including how we process, use or share your data with anyone, including Meta.

“Wherever you are in the world, we protect all personal messages with end-to-end encryption, which means no one, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them,” they added per Sky News.

