WhatsApp payment system gets Brazil’s Central Bank’s nod

Good news for Meta as its chat app WhatsApp has been given the nod to process payments for small and medium-sized businesses in the South American country. This will allow WhatsApp to build on its existing peer-to-peer payment system.

Meta has retained a long-term interest in using the Brazilian market to launch into other regions as it continues to grow WhatsApp payment. The company sees Brazil as a major test ground, especially as its ads business continues to experience difficult times.

Users in Brazil have been making p2p payments since 2021, but the recent approval from the country’s Central Bank opens up a new chapter for merchants to receive payments.

“Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to pay for products and services directly in a conversation with Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards,” Guilherme Horn, head of WhatsApp Latin America, said in a LinkedIn post per Reuters.

In his response, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said through his Instagram broadcast channel that “people will be able to pay small businesses right on WhatsApp.”

In June 2020, WhatsApp payments feature was suspended in Brazil just a few days after it was launched in the country. Brazil remains WhatsApp’s second biggest market with 120 million users.

The Central Bank said at the time that it wanted to ensure competition in the payment system market. To “Preserve an adequate competitive environment, that ensures the functioning of a payment system that’s interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap,” Authorities requested that MasterCard and Visa stop payment and money transfer activities through the WhatsApp.

In February 2020, Meta said plans were being concluded to roll out the payments feature in multiple countries two years after the feature was first launched in India.

Founder Zuckerberg at Facebook’s Q4 2019 earnings call said that he expects the payment feature to start rolling out to several countries.

In India, WhatsApp pay did not get regulatory approval to operate the country until 2020. The roll out approval was given by the National Payments Corporation of India [NPCI].

The permission given to WhatsApp Pay, however, did not come without a caveat as WhatsApp was told by the NPCI that expansion of payments to users can only be in “graded manner.”

The NCI said WhatsApp could extend its payment service to 20 million people and must also work with multiple banking partners. The NCPI also said it would be enforcing a cap on third-party apps to ensure that no single app processes more than 30 percent of all UPI transactions in a month.

