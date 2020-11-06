WhatsApp Pay finally gets the nod in India

Finally, India has given the nod to WhatsApp Pay in the country—and roll out is imminent. Roll out though, will be gradual, this will come as a big relief for the Facebook-owned app whose attempt to roll out the service has suffered several setbacks.

The roll out approval was given by the National Payments Corporation of India [NPCI], and the service will now go live on the country’s United Payments Interface [UPI]. The permission given to WhatsApp Pay, however, is not without a caveat as reported by Tech Radar. The tech blog reports that WhatsApp has been told by the NPCI that expansion of payments to users can only be in “graded manner.”

Citing the NCPI, the tech blog reports that WhatsApp can extend its payment service to 20 million people and also has to work with multiple banking partners. The NCPI also said it would be enforcing a cap on third-party apps to ensure that no single app processes more than 30 percent of all UPI transactions in a month.

Responding to the latest development, Facebook CEO in a video statement per Tech Radar, said: “we’ve been working on this with the National Payments Corporation of India, who oversee everything to make sure it’s secure and reliable. And we’ve built it using India’s Unified Payments Interface, which makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps — and for companies to provide people with great services.”

“With UPI, India has created something truly special and is opening up a world of opportunities for micro and small businesses that are the backbone of the Indian economy. India is the first country to do anything like this. I’m glad we were able to support this effort and work together to help achieve a more digital India. I want to thank all our partners who’ve made this possible,” he added.

WhatsApp, however, has confirmed via its Twitter page that people in India will from today be able to send money through WhatsApp. The coast is finally clear, and after a long time, people in that country will be able to send and request money via WhatsApp Pay.

Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp 💸 This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. pic.twitter.com/bM1hMEB7sb — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 6, 2020

While those India awaited the approval of the NCPI, Facebook announced earlier in the year that WhatsApp payments would be launched in several countries. Mark Zuckerberg said at the company’s Q4 2019 earnings call that he expects the payment feature to start rolling out to several countries.

“We got approval to test this with a million people in India back in 2018, and when so many of the people kept using it week after week, we knew it was going to be big when we get to launch. I’m really excited about this and I expect this to start rolling this out in a number of countries and for us to make a lot of progress here in the next six months.”