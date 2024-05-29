WhatsApp now allows you to share up to 60-second-long videos to Status

Share the joy

It is official! WhatsApp users can now share up to 60-second-long videos on Status.

Before this update, WhatsApp users could only upload up to 30-second-long videos to their Status. The new update, however, will now allow users to upload a double of that length to their Status.

In a Channels update on Tuesday, WhatsApp said:

“Now you can share videos and audio clips of up to 60 seconds to your Status. Double the time to express yourself, with more room to share what matters.”

The update is already rolling out to all users starting Tuesday.

Earlier this month, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp was working on the ability to post longer videos in Status. The feature, which at the time, was only accessible to a limited number of beta testers, brings the version up to 2.24.7.6.

According to WABetaInfo, only a selected number of beta testers will be able to access and experiment with the new feature and also upload videos that are longer than one minute in length. You may have to update your current version to the latest one to see if you are one of the lucky few.

Over the years, users have consistently requested this update, which will hopefully be available to a larger audience soon.

In other news, WhatsApp is making Communities more engaging for members with the launch of a new feature that enables them to create events.

The rumor of the new feature was first revealed a couple of months ago by TheSpAndroid. According to the report, users will be able to create events within a group in both community and regular groups.

Announcing the new event feature in a blog post on Wednesday, WhatsApp said events will make it easier for people to plan directly within the app.

“Anyone can create an event and others can respond so the whole group knows who is coming. Guests can also find the event in the group’s information page, and those going will get an automatic notification when it’s getting close. Events are coming to groups that belong to a Community first and will roll out to all groups over the coming months.”

WhatsApp announced a new “replies” feature for announcement groups. Going forward, admins can hear from their members which makes it a place where people can catch up on the latest happenings in the community.

