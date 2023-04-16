WhatsApp now allows users in Brazil to pay merchants through the app

Share the joy

WhatsApp users in Brazil now have access to a feature that allows them to directly pay businesses through chat in that county. What that means is that they can experience end-to-end shopping within the app. The roll out has now effectively unlocked the merchant payment market in Brazil for WhatsApp.

The announcement was made in a post by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who announced that the company is rolling out the ability for users to “pay local businesses right in a WhatsApp chat.”

“This seamless and secure checkout experience will be a game-changer for people and small businesses looking to buy and sell on WhatsApp without having to go to a website, open another app or pay in person. We’re rolling out today to a small number of businesses and will be available to many more in the coming months,” Meta said in the announcement.

WhatsApp users in Brazil can make a payment through Mastercard and Visa debit, credit and pre-paid cards issued by “numerous” participating banks.

Businesses can access the new feature by linking a service provider like Cielo, Mercado Pago or Rede to their account. These companies, according to TechCrunch, already have existing technical infrastructure for peer-to-peer payment over WhatsApp in Brazil.

Sometimes in March, WhatsApp was given the nod to process payments for small and medium-sized businesses in the South American country. This will allow WhatsApp to build on its existing peer-to-peer payment system.

Meta has retained a long-term interest in using the Brazilian market to launch into other regions as it continues to grow WhatsApp payment. The company sees Brazil as a major test ground, especially as its ads business continues to experience difficult times.

Users in Brazil have been making p2p payments since 2021, but the recent approval from the country’s Central Bank opens up a new chapter for merchants to receive payments.

“Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to pay for products and services directly in a conversation with Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards,” Guilherme Horn, head of WhatsApp Latin America, said in a LinkedIn post per Reuters.

In his response, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said through his Instagram broadcast channel that “people will be able to pay small businesses right on WhatsApp.”

In June 2020, WhatsApp payments feature was suspended in Brazil just a few days after it was launched in the country. Brazil remains WhatsApp’s second biggest market with 120 million users.

