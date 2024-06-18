WhatsApp now allows up to 32 participants in video group chats

Share the joy

The more the merrier! WhatsApp has expanded the number of participants in video group chats from 15 to 32. With this expansion, video group chats can now accommodate more users.

WhatsApp announced a couple of new updates for video calls, including expanded group chats, improved screen-sharing and speaker highlights.

With this, more participants can now be displayed on screen, which enhances improved interactions in group chats.

WhatsApp is also adding screen sharing with audio. This will encourage users to watch video content as a group within a WhatsApp group call. This will come in handy when it comes to watching presentations, or movies as a group.

WhatsApp also announced that it has been working on improving its video quality. In an official blog post, the company said:

“We recently launched MLow codec which improves call reliability. Calls made on mobile devices benefit from improved noise and echo cancellation, making it easier to have calls in noisy environments, and video calls have higher resolution for those with faster connections. Audio is crisper overall, even if you have poor network connectivity or are using an older device.”

In related news, WhatsApp users can now share up to 60-second-long videos on Status. Before this update, WhatsApp users could only upload up to 30-second-long videos to their Status. The new update, however, will now allow users to upload a double of that length to their Status.

In a Channels update, WhatsApp said:

“Now you can share videos and audio clips of up to 60 seconds to your Status. Double the time to express yourself, with more room to share what matters.”

The update is already rolling out to all users starting Tuesday.

Earlier this month, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp was working on the ability to post longer videos in Status. The feature, which at the time, was only accessible to a limited number of beta testers, brings the version up to 2.24.7.6.

According to WABetaInfo, only a selected number of beta testers will be able to access and experiment with the new feature and also upload videos that are longer than one minute in length. You may have to update your current version to the latest one to see if you are one of the lucky few.

Over the years, users have consistently requested this update, which will hopefully be available to a larger audience soon.

In other news, WhatsApp is making Communities more engaging for members with the launch of a new feature that enables them to create events.

