WhatsApp Revamps Privacy Policy: You Must Share Your Data With Facebook 

If you want to continue using WhatsApp, you need to share your data with Facebook. If not, you can stop using the app.

WhatsApp claimed that it only wants to protect the privacy of its users.

But recently, it’s been telling users to agree to share their data with Facebook. If they don’t, they can just delete their accounts.

Users received an in-app alert to agree to the latest terms of service. If you don’t accept the new privacy policy, you can no longer use the app.

You will have up to February 8 to agree to the terms.

The Past

When Facebook acquired the said app in 2014, WhatsApp guaranteed users that their data would remain private.

It means that Facebook could not access your data.

In a blog post, WhatsApp stated that:

“Respect for your privacy is coded into our DNA, and we built WhatsApp around the goal of knowing as little about you as possible: You don’t have to give us your name and we don’t ask for your email address. We don’t know your birthday. We don’t know your home address. We don’t know where you work. We don’t know your likes, what you search for on the internet or collect your GPS location. None of that data has ever been collected and stored by WhatsApp, and we really have no plans to change that.”

However, in 2016, WhatsApp started sharing data of its users with Facebook. It did so by default.

The reason? WhatsApp wants to know how often people are using its services. They said it could fight spam on the app.

When you connect your phone number with Facebook, the latter could give you better friend suggestions. Facebook could also show relevant ads.

But users could choose to opt-out of the data sharing.

However, the upcoming changes won’t have the opt-out option. If you don’t accept the changes by February 8, you can’t continue using the app.

What Data WhatsApp Will Share with Facebook?

The app will share your phone number, your IP address, transaction data, and many others.

But the app uses end-to-end encryption for its text, video, and voice. In that case, Facebook can’t see or use the content of your calls or messages.

Furthermore, the latest privacy policy update won’t apply in Europe.

Privacy Concerns

The new terms may help Facebook in offering you a more coherent experience across its services. However, data sharing will now be subject to a lot of privacy concerns.

In December 2020, WhatsApp protested Apple’s new requirement that developers must submit data about what user data they can collect.

The app stated that the new requirement would give it a competitive disadvantage.

Lawmakers only accepted Facebook’s proposal to acquire WhatsApp because the social networking site agreed not to share data between the two services.

WhatsApp is an excellent multi-platform service. But because of its new privacy policy, many might opt-out. However, others may continue using it because they don’t care about what data the app will share with Facebook.