WhatsApp Might Introduce Voice Message Transcriptions

But this feature could be limited to its iOS version.

https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-is-working-on-voice-message-transcription/

WhatsApp has voice notes. It’s a feature for users who don’t want to type. Well, you can’t blame them. Not every person now wants to type messages all the time.

However, voice messages are not discrete. Thus, people can hear what you want to message when you’re in a crowd or public.

It could be the reason that WhatsApp is working on new features that could transcribe your noise notes. This feature will make voice notes more useful.

Limited to WhatsApp iOS Version

According to Whatsapp, the voice note transcription feature may transcribe voice messages that are sent by other users on the go with the use of speech recognition technology.

It will be optional and with special permissions. WABetaInfo also stated that this feature might only be available to iOS users when it comes up.

To enable this feature, you need to allow WhatsApp access to your phone’s speech recognition. When you grant it, a new Transcription section will show up so you can try out the service.

The data will go to Apple to process the requests. It means that the data won’t go to Facebook’s servers.

The transcription will take place at the level of the phone. Once transcribed for the first time, the message will be stored in the local WhatsApp database. In that way, it won’t be converted again.

This new feature may improve Apple’s speech recognition technology. But to use it, you need to allow the app access to recognize the voice.

If you’re a supporter of personal data protection, then this process might disappoint you.

Encrypting Backups

Meanwhile, the app will let you encrypt your back-ups stored in the cloud. Depending on the device you’re using, stored chats are unencrypted, especially if you’re using iCloud or Google Drive.

With the recent update, you can now encrypt the backups to avoid other people from stealing your private chats.

Law enforcement agencies have been using WhatsApp backups to access data from suspected messenger users. WhatsApp developers created a system that lets users protect their backups using encryption.

Users can generate a 64-character key to protect the backup. If someone wants to access it, the person needs to input the key. If you ever lose the key, you can’t access your encrypted backup anymore.

WhatsApp will encrypt the backup before it’s uploaded to the cloud servers. And the backup will stay encrypted and you can access it with the use of the key. If someone wants to retrieve the backups, the key needs to be entered.

Many people don’t actually back up their WhatsApp messages. But some people do. Thus, if you’re one of those who back up your messages on the cloud, then the feature will surely save you from trouble.

Once the feature is rolled out, users can turn on encryption for backups. But you can always choose not to backup to make sure that the change won’t go to WhatsApp infrastructure.

WhatsApp believes that users want to safeguard their sensitive data and the company is giving it to them.

