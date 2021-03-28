WhatsApp makes it easier to find stickers with latest update

Image Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp has just been updated with a new feature that allows you to search for stickers. This new feature is similar to the one you have on Telegram; it makes it easier to find the perfect sticker during a conversation.

This was announced on Twitter by WhatsApp, and it seems the feature is already available in the latest version of the chat app. A short clip of how to use the search bar just added by WhatsApp was posted alongside the message on Twitter.

Instead of scrolling through the sticker pack to look for the right sticker, which often takes a lot of efforts, all you are now required to do is to enter the matching word and a list of options will be opened.

Image Credit: WhatsApp

“You can now search stickers on WhatsApp. Need to say I love you? There’s a sticker for that.

Need to say I know? There’s a sticker for that too,” WhatsApp wrote on Twitter.

In other WhatsApp news, the chat app is reportedly testing the ability to set the disappearing feature for chats to 24 hours. Currently, you can set a message to disappear after seven days, but that could change soon.

Per WabetaInfo, the Facebook-owned app is already testing the feature and could be available if all goes well. I always thought this should have been the case the first time the feature was rolled out a while ago, but that was not to be.

The feature works by allowing you to set a timer on WhatsApp following which a conversation between you and your contact will disappear at the expiration of seven days. It means your messages will disappear after 24 hours, which adds an extra layer of privacy to your conversation while using the chat app.

That said, it is important to stress that this does not stop a recipient or someone else from screenshotting your message before it vanishes at the expiration of the set period or time. Perhaps, we could have such a feature sometime in the future, but for now, we will just make do with what we have.

After weeks of testing, WhatsApp started rolling out its much-talked about disappearing message to some beta testers last November.. Reports of a disappearing feature were first broken by WABetaInfo, which was later confirmed by WhatsApp a couple of days ago. Now, it seems the Facebook-owned app is all set to roll out the feature—expect a slow roll out.