WhatsApp launches sharable links call feature

WhatsApp will soon make it easier to have more people join a call just by clicking a shared link. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company is rolling out an option to share Call Links. Once you see one of such links, all you need to do is to tap on it to join a call.

The latest version of WhatsApp is required to use the new Call Links. From the Calls tab, you can select the Call Links option. You can then generate a link for a voice or video call to share with family and friends.

Similar feature is being used by Apple, and makes it easier for people to join calls from Android devices and Windows PCs. The difference however, is that people can schedule calls ahead of time using links on FaceTime, while WhatsApp does not yet offer such, a spokesperson confirmed to Engadget.

In June, WhatsApp announced a few new changes to group calls—you can now mute certain individual in group calls. This is particularly handy when someone forgets or deliberately unmute himself during a group call.

WhatsApp has added a new indicator so that you can easily see when others join large group calls. The indicator is a useful addition especially in terms of privacy and security. You want to be sure no intruder gains access to your group chat.

Back in April, WhatsApp said it was expanding its group chat feature to include more participants. The expansion will allow up to 32 people join an active group chat, the company said during the week.

The chat app also said participants in group chat will be able to share up to 2 Gigabytes of file size. Before now, people were only allowed to send files that do not exceed 1 Gigabyte in size.

Update…

Taking to his Facebook page, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said the company is now testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people.

He however, added that more information on the upcoming E2E calling feature will be made available “soon.”

An end-to-end encryption feature during calls will further make users to express themselves with the confidence that their conversation is private and that no one is spying on their conversations.

It is a feature that many have called for, especially when you consider the fact that it is a group thing.

