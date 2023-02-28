WhatsApp launches new sticker maker tool in latest version

Share the joy

WhatsApp has launched a new sticker maker tool for iOS users. The new tool, which eliminates the reliance on third party app, will allow you to convert images to stickers.

The update was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.76, and is now rolling out to users. It means you can quickly create stickers from your images as reported by WABetaInfo.

According to a screenshot posted by the tracker, after extracting a subject right out of an image, you will need to paste it within a chat in order to create a custom sticker from an image.

In case the sticker maker feature is available, WhatsApp will automatically convert the image into a sticker that can then be added to your collection of stickers. The feature has been available to some users for a couple of days now, but is now finally being rolled out to all iOS 16 users, with no plans to bring it to lower versions of iOS.

WhatsApp started rolling out a new Picture-in-Picture mode update on iOS a couple of days ago. Going forward, iPhone users will be able to use the new video functionality during calls; ensuring there are no interruptions while a call is ongoing, especially when you need to use or access another app on your device.

The feature was first announced in December, but will now be widely available to iPhone users as a new update. According to the release notes for version 23.3.77 of the app, WhatsApp confirms the availability of the feature as of today. Once you join a video call and minimize the app, it will automatically show the video in a small floating window that overlays other apps.

The chat app has added the ability to add captions when sharing documents, share up to 100 media, and more.

Captions

When sharing documents with contacts, WhatsApp now allows you to add captions. Though small, this update is useful when have a lot of files to share; especially when you do this often. This update was first spotted in WhatsApp’s beta program sometimes in October 2022, and is now available to all Android users.

Send Multiple Photos and Videos at once

Going forward, you will be able to send multiple photos and videos all at once on WhatsApp. This was previously limited to 30 media files at once during a conversation. However, the new update makes it possible to send as many as 100 photos and videos in a single conversation. The feature first made its way to the app’s beta channel a week ago, but is not widely available and out of beta.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

