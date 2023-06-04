WhatsApp launches new Security Hub mini website for users

Share the joy

WhatsApp has launched a new Security Hub to highlight user control options. The new hub, provides a complete overview of the various safety and security tools available in the app. This, according to the company, will help users to manage their experience while using the chat app.

Included in the new security hub launched by WhatsApp, is the app’s default safety features, along with various user control options to enhance your message security.

Users can also find some useful tips on how to avoid spammers and scammers, and unwanted attention, as well as links to WhatsApp various usage policies.

“Around the world, businesses, individuals and governments face persistent threats from online fraud, scams and data theft. Malicious actors and hostile states routinely challenge the security of our critical infrastructure. End-to-end encryption is one of the strongest possible defenses against these threats, and as vital institutions become ever more dependent on internet technologies to conduct core operations, the stakes have never been higher,” WhatsApp explained.

You can check out the new WhatsApp security hub, and have further understanding on how to stay safe while using the app. The hub is already live and accessible to all users.

In other news, WhatsApp is releasing a new screen sharing feature as well as a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar. The new addition is now available to some beta testers.

A new icon of a phone with an arrow pointing out of it represents the new screen sharing feature. This feature can be found sitting alongside other tools like switching cameras, muting, muting and disabling video that appear at the bottom of WhatsApp calls.

As soon as you click the new button, a prompt will appear asking if you want to “Start recording or casting with WhatsApp?” Once you click the new button, a prompt then appears asking if you want to alongside a disclaimer that WhatsApp will have access to any passwords, photos, or payment details you display. You can then click “Start now” if you are comfortable with that. You can then start sharing your screen any time during the call.

Users will have complete control over the new screen sharing feature. You can stop sharing the content of your screen during the video call at any time you feel like. The feature is already rolling out to some beta testers.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

