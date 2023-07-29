WhatsApp launches instant video messaging

Share the joy

WhatsApp has rolled out a new instant video messaging feature. The new feature allows you to share recorded video messages of up to 60 seconds with friends and family.

To make video recording easier for users, WhatsApp has added a new video option to the voice note button. To record an instant video message, simply tap the voice note button, which will first start a three-second countdown.

You can swipe up on the shutter to record a video hands-free. Video recording starts from the front camera by default, but you can switch to your phone’s rear camera.

Instant video messages on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, just like audio messages. The feature is already rolling out to users and could be widely available to millions of people in the next couple of weeks.

“Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” WhatsApp said in an official blog post.

We all know how being a member of a WhatsApp group can be tough when it comes to privacy. Lately, WhatsApp has started working to add a phone number privacy feature to help out.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now releasing a new phone number privacy feature for community members. The update is available after installing the most recent update for both iOS and Android.

The new privacy feature works by ensuring that your number is hidden from other members of your community. In reality, when you join a community, members are already hidden in the community announcement group, but users cannot interact with the community announcement group through message reactions as this would expose their phone number. The new feature ensures that your number remains private when adding a reaction to a message.

Going forward, members will be able to interact with the community announcement group without compromising their privacy.

The phone number privacy feature is already available to some beta users, but it will go live to more users in the coming days. To update to the latest version of the app, simply go to any of the applicable stores.

