WhatsApp launches in-app shopping feature in India

Meta has launched a WhatsApp in-app shopping feature in India. This marks the first time that users will be able to browse and purchase groceries and other household products without exiting the app.

The new feature was launched in partnership with JioMart, and lets users in India shop for products of their choice from JioMart. Payments can also be made via WhatsApp—all these happening within the app, reports Bloomberg. The new tool is an addition to an earlier feature that allows users to browse products via WhatsApp, but without the option of completing their purchase.

An in-app shopping experience had always being Meta’s long-held dream. With the launch, Meta is now gradually taking its WhatsApp ecommerce plans to the next stage. Though, WhatsApp already charges businesses small amounts for using its services, and also selling click-to-message ads; the new deal with JioMart could further open the company up to more possibilities.

WhatsApp remains popular in emerging markets like India and Brazil, and could signal more product launch in the coming years. It is just a start, and could further expand to other markets as things continue to unfold.

“Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement per Bloomberg.

“When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said in a statement per Bloomberg. “The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians.”

Meta said it plans to expand the product in India, and also take it to other countries across the world.

One year after its approval, WhatsApp Pay was granted the permission to double its userbase in India. WhatsApp Pay only got approval to onboard 20 million users at the time of approval. In 2021, the Indian regulatory body gave the app the nod to expand its userbase to 40 million.

WhatsApp Pay went live on the country’s United Payments Interface [UPI] in 2020. WhatsApp was also told by the NPCI that expansion of payments to users can only be in “graded manner.”

