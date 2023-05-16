WhatsApp launches “Chat Lock” to help keep your intimate conversations private

Share the joy

WhatsApp has rolled out a new “Chat Lock” features to help protect your sensitive conversations. Chat Lock will allow you to keep certain conversations more private; away from prying eyes.

Chat Lock places your private or sensitive chats in a specialized folder that can only be accessed via biometrics, including a fingerprint or face scan, or by a current password. In addition, the tool also automatically hides any reference to locked chats in the notifications feed.

To lock a chat, simply tap the name of the one-on-one or group chat and select the lock option. Locked chats can however, be accessed or opened by means of your password or a biometric scan.

According to WhatsApp, Chat Lock is an important tool for those who share phones with family members and want to avoid a snafu when “someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.”

Locked chats works like archived chats; they will be moved to a separate section and accessible via the same. The feature will not only hide your chats; it will also protect your private files. It will interest you to know that photos, videos, or audios you send in locked chats will no longer be saved in your device gallery automatically, which further improves your privacy.

WhatsApp in a statement said more feature are coming soon to Chat Lock, “including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone.”

The Chat Lock feature was first spotted a couple of weeks ago by reliable tracker WABetaInfo.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp announced the release of a new feature that allows users to use the app on multiple phones.

Previously, you could only send and receive chat messages from additional Android tablets, browsers, or computers alongside your primary phone. The expansion now means you can use the app on multiple phones with your account. “One WhatsApp account, now across multiple phones” was how WhatsApp introduced the new feature to users.

With the new feature, all you need to do to add a new device is to tap a new “link to existing account option” option. This will then generate a QR code to be scanned by your primary WhatsApp phone via the “link a device” option in settings.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

