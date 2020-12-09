WhatsApp launches Carts ahead of the holiday season

Image Credit: WhatsApp

The last few years have seen social media platforms embrace ecommerce. WhatsApp; a Facebook-owned app is not left out. Since its acquisition in 2014, the chat app has gradually positioned itself as one of the places where people can get their businesses done. Just in time for the holiday season, WhatsApp has announced “Carts;” a new product that makes shopping easy.

“Starting today, we’re excited to bring carts to WhatsApp. Carts are great when messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store. With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Carts makes it easier to message businesses that sell multiple items at once. It allows you to browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. Restaurants or businesses that sell clothes will be able to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales.

Right in time for the holiday season, we’re starting to roll out carts to make shopping on WhatsApp even easier. Just browse a catalog, select the items you want and send the order as one message to the business. Happy shopping! pic.twitter.com/xstn1J1FqU — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) December 8, 2020

How to use Carts: Simply find the items you want and tap “add to cart”. Once your cart is complete, send it as a message to the business. You can view or add to your cart by tapping on the Carts icon. You can also edit the quantity for each product added to your cart.

After adding products to your carts, you can then go ahead to place an order by sending it to the seller as a WhatsApp message. Once sent, you will be able to see the details of your order by tapping on the “VIEW CART” button in your chat window with the seller.

WhatsApp Carts have already rolled out globally, and users and businesses would soon start seeing the tab any moment from now.

Towards the end of 2019, WhatsApp added a new way for business on WhatsApp Business to share products and services during conversations. Catalog will allow businesses to share a photo, price, description, and link so transactions can be carried out. The best part of this is that catalogs will be saved by WhatsApp, so you will not have to worry about losing space on your device.

Before the launch of Catalog, businesses had to send product photos one at a time and repeatedly provide information. With Catalog however, customers can now see their full catalog right within WhatsApp. This, the company said will make business owners look more professional while keeping customers engaged in the chat without having to visit a website.