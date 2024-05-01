WhatsApp launches a new way to keep events organized

Share the joy

WhatsApp is making Communities more engaging for members with the launch of a new feature that enables them to create events.

The rumor of the new feature was first revealed a couple of months ago by TheSpAndroid. According to the report, users will be able to create events within a group in community and regular groups.

Announcing the new event feature in a blog post on Wednesday, WhatsApp said events will make it easier for people to plan directly within the app.

“Anyone can create an event and others can respond so the whole group knows who is coming. Guests can also find the event in the group’s information page, and those going will get an automatic notification when it’s getting close. Events are coming to groups that belong to a Community first, and will roll out to all groups over the coming months.”

Also today, WhatsApp announced a new “replies” feature to Announcement Groups. Going forward, admins can hear from their members which makes it a place where people can catch up on latest happenings in the Community.

Replies are grouped and minimized, which enables members to see what others have said in context, while notification is muted for everyone.

This looks like one feature that will get things organized within a group, as multiple e

vents can be confusing. A dedicated event section means that users will no longer be required to search within chats to find an upcoming event.

When you tap on the section, a new dedicated Events View page will open where all upcoming events will be listed in chronological order.

When an event is created in a group, group members will be able to RSVP for it. When the feature rolls out, the event information will show the names of the group members joining in and those who have not yet responded.

WhatsApp recently announced that users can now pin up to three messages in a chat, which will enable them to access them later without stress. Previously, users could only pin one message with a contact or a group.

CEOs of Meta and WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, and Mark Zuckerberg, respectively, released the update on their respective WhatsApp channels.

WhatsApp users can pin all types of messages, including text, images, and polls. The advantage of this update is that users can easily and quickly get information, including friend’s contacts, without going through the stress of using the search feature.

