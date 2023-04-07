WhatsApp is working on the ability to share your Status updates to Facebook Stories

Share the joy

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows you to share your status updates to Facebook Stories. The new option, when launched, will allow you to share your status update without leaving WhatsApp.

Previously, you could share your status updates manually, but that requires you to leave the app. According to WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature which is set for a future release, will allow you to share to your Facebook Status without exiting the app.

When the feature becomes enabled, you can share status automatically to certain status updates of your choice. This will give users some kind of control over how they share their status.

The option to share to your Facebook Stories however, would have to be enabled by you within the status privacy settings. The option can also be changed whenever you decided that you no longer want to keep sharing automatically.

The feature is going to save users a lot of time, which will of course lead to faster sharing of status to Facebook Stories. It also means you will be able to reach a wider audience, considering the number of people that view Facebook Stories every day.

In other news, WhatsApp is taking the privacy and safety of its users a notch higher with a soon-to-be launched feature. Though, unconfirmed, WhatsApp is reportedly working on the ability to lock individual chats within the app.

The new feature was spotted by reliable tracker WABetaInfo in the latest Android beta update. The new Chat lock feature will help you keep your personal chats locked and hidden from other people who may want to invade your privacy.

According to the screenshot posted by the leaker, you will be able to use your fingerprint or a passcode to open locked chats and read notifications.

Locked chats works like archived chats; they will be moved to a separate section and accessible via the same. The feature will be made available for both personal and group chats when they are officially rolled out. The feature will not only hide your chats; it will also protect your private files. It will interest you to know that photos, videos, or audios you send in locked chats will no longer be saved in your device gallery automatically, which further improves your privacy.

