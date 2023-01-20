WhatsApp is working on the ability to share voice notes via Status updates

Share the joy

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to share voice notes via Status updates. This is by far the most interesting feature in a long time. If released, the feature will let you share voice notes with a specific audience.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is now available to some beta testers after updating to version 2.23.2.8 on Android. iOS users, according to the tracker, will soon have access to the feature.

Users will be able to record and share voice notes when the feature becomes available to them. To find out if you already have the feature on your current version, simply visit the text status section where you would see a microphone icon. As with the usual status update, voice notes share as status updates cannot be longer than 30 seconds. Users will also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

When recording a voice note for status update, you can choose to discard the recording if you are not satisfied with the outcome. Voice notes shared on status disappears after 24 hours, the same way images and videos expire. Your voice notes shared on status are also end-to-end encrypted, and cannot be listened to by WhatsApp or anyone except those you allow to.

The voice notes feature will roll out to a wider audience in the coming weeks on Android and iOS.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to detect text within images in chats. It is a long overdue feature, and I am sure most users will be happy with this latest update.

The yet-to-be released feature was uncovered by reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo, who posted the screenshot on his blog. In the screenshot, it is [for those on beta] easy to extract text from images within your conversations.

However, it is important at this point to emphasize that the new feature is specific to iOS 16 and is not a service provided by WhatsApp. What WhatsApp has just done according to WABetaInfo, is to start supporting the feature by using the system API. The feature, however, does not work on older versions of iOS.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

