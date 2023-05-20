Share the joy

WhatsApp is working on a lot of updates these days; and the latest is one to strike some worries in the minds of third-party sticker apps. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the ability to create stickers within the app.

The feature is for a future release, and will be useful for a lot of users who use third-party apps to create stickers and then use them on the chat app.

WABetaInfo has you already know, has an impressive record when it comes to calling some of these unreleased feature long before they become available. The ability to create stickers within the WhatsApp app is not expected to be any different from the ones he had called in the past.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.0.74: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on another feature to create stickers right within the app, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/Ki9dvK5WGj pic.twitter.com/GvuC12Exjj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 20, 2023

In other WhatsApp news, the chat app has released a new “Chat Lock” feature to help protect your sensitive conversations. Chat Lock will allow you to keep certain conversations more private; away from prying eyes.

Chat Lock places your private or sensitive chats in a specialized folder that can only be accessed via biometrics, including a fingerprint or face scan, or by a current password. In addition, the tool also automatically hides any reference to locked chats in the notifications feed.

To lock a chat, simply tap the name of the one-on-one or group chat and select the lock option. Locked chats can however, be accessed or opened by means of your password or a biometric scan.

According to WhatsApp, Chat Lock is an important tool for those who share phones with family members and want to avoid a snafu when “someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.”

Locked chats works like archived chats; they will be moved to a separate section and accessible via the same. The feature will not only hide your chats; it will also protect your private files. It will interest you to know that photos, videos, or audios you send in locked chats will no longer be saved in your device gallery automatically, which further improves your privacy.

WhatsApp in a statement said more feature are coming soon to Chat Lock, “including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone.”

