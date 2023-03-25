WhatsApp is working on self-destructing audio message

Share the joy

WhatsApp is testing a new privacy feature that self-destructs an audio message after the recipient has read it once. Similar feature exists for chats; a situation where a timer is set on a chat after the recipient has read it.

Per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already rolling out the beta version of the feature to users. The latest version 2.23.7.8 adds the ability for users to send audio messages that can only be played back once before they are destroyed. Audio messages sent can however, not be saved to your phone, recorded, or even forwarded to any other user.

There is no clear information on when the feature will be available for use since it is still being developed. What we do believe and hope is that the feature may not be far from being released considering the fact that it is already in its beta stage.

Earlier in the week, WhatsApp added some new control options for group chats. The new options will provide users more capacity to control who can or cannot join a group. The app is also providing new insights into groups in-common with other WhatsApp users. This, according to WhatsApp, will provide more context for connection and discovery.

New Controls For Admins

WhatsApp says it wants to give group admins more controls over their group privacy. As more people join communities, the new controls will allow admins to have controls on who can join. This tool will be very useful in groups where people share private conversations.

Easily See Groups In Common

Without a doubt, Communities is growing, and WhatsApp wants to make it easier to know which groups you have in common with someone. The new update allows you to easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common.

All new features will start rolling out to all users in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post.

In related news, WhatsApp for Business could welcome the Community feature in a feature update. This was revealed by reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo through his regular blog update.

The version, according to the tracker, is marked within WhatsApp Settings 2.23.5.75. The feature is for a future update, and is not immediately available.

What that means is that businesses will finally have access to a feature that has been a part of the normal WhatsApp app. Once it is released, businesses will be able to create and manage communities, especially on Android; with the iOS version also due for a release sometime in the future.

