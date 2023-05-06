WhatsApp is working on new feature to report messages to group admins

Share the joy

Credit: WABetaInfo

Group members will soon be able to report messages to group admins. The new element was spotted by reliable tech leaker WABetaInfo in a blog post.

The new tool will better equip group admins to easily and effectively moderate groups. In the end, we will all probably have healthier groups where offensive or not-so nice comments are reviewed by group admins.

The element is available in a recently submitted WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.8 update that is now on the Google Play Store. Called “Admin review,” the new element will allow group members to report specific messages to the group admin.

“When a group member reports a message, it will be sent to the admin for review, and they will be able to choose to delete the message for everyone in the group if they believe it is inappropriate or violates the group’s rules,” the leaker wrote in his blog.

The new option will be available within the group settings section when released. Considering that the feature is located within the group settings screen, it means that only group admins can turn on it on.

As soon as the feature is turned on, group admins will be able to moderate their groups better as a result of the reports sent by other members of the group. Reported messages, according to the leaker, will only be visible to group admins within a new section of the app, located within group info.

In more WhatsApp news, the chat app is rolling out a new feature to enable autoplay of GIFs. The feature was spotted by the usually reliable WABetaInfo, who posted a screenshot of what it looks like on his blog.

Usually, a user would need to click on a GIF in chat before it plays; the new update, however, will autoplay GIFs even without a click. Some users actually thought this was a bug; but this has now been confirmed to be a new and upcoming update that has maybe come to stay.

This new way of playing GIFs offers more convenience, and would be most welcomed by a lot of users. However, it is important to add at this point that the autoplay feature only plays a GIF once. You will probably have to tap on the GIF if you want to play it again.

