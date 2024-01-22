WhatsApp is working on its nearby Bluetooth filesharing feature

Share the joy

Recall that WhatsApp recently launched a feature that allows users to share files as large as 2GB. Now, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on a Bluetooth file sharing element for nearby users.

The new tool will make file-sharing easier and more attractive on Android. When using the tool, both parties (the recipient and the sender) will need to open the “Share Files” section on the app and remain there until the process is complete.

Sharing, according to WABetaInfo, is encrypted end-to-end, which means WhatsApp intends to keep this as secure as possible. However, users will be required to shake their phones to share files.

On Android, WhatsApp is introducing additional text formatting choices. Users will be able to add bullet points, quotes, code blocks, and more thanks to this.

The new feature, according to WABetaInfo, is already rolling out to some beta users of the app. You will be able to format texts within the text field, which is something a lot of users have really looked forward to.

The new formatting options have been available on iOS for some time but will now also be available on Android as well. This provides users with more options for communications in the app.

In other news, WhatsApp has rolled out a new chat filter feature for the web client. The new feature, according to WABetaInfo, is designed to help users categorize their conversations by choosing the filter that is suitable for their needs.

The new filter is now available to some users of WhatsApp Web who are running the most recent version. To use the chat filter feature, you must be using the most recent version of the web version.

A new row has been placed at the top of the chat list screen, including new important filters to allow users to categorize their chats. The top row of the chat list screen now features key filters such as “Unread,” “Contacts,” and “Groups.” These allow users to quickly access specific types of chats.

Meta recently rolled out its View Once feature on WhatsApp. It means users can set an audio message to disappear after a certain time limit has been set.

Once the recipient views an audio message, he may not be able to access it a second time if the sender has activated the View Once feature.

