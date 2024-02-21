WhatsApp is working on favorite contacts

Share the joy

Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp wants to make it easier to call your regular contacts. The chat app is reportedly working on a new favorite contact feature that is set for a future release.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already working on a feature that will provide users with more convenient call placement by adding contact shortcuts to the calls tab.

This will simplify the process of initiating a call to those contacts you call regularly. WhatsApp is also working on the ability to give you the option to choose your favorite contacts in the Android app.

“These selected favorites will prominently display at the top of the calls tab, enhancing access to frequently contacted users with just a single tap. Users will have the ability to manually choose their favorite contacts by selecting them from the contacts picker; ensuring a personalized experience based on individual preferences,” WABetaInfo wrote on his blog.

This feature is still being developed, and may not be available until a later date.

WhatsApp is finalizing plans to allow other messaging networks, including Telegram, into its network.

In a recent interview with Wired, Dick Brouwer, an engineering director at WhatsApp, said the app is preparing to allow other messaging networks in its app.

“There’s real tension between offering an easy way to offer this interoperability to third parties whilst at the same time preserving the WhatsApp privacy, security, and integrity bar. I think we’re pretty happy with where we’ve landed,” he told Wired.

Gatekeepers such as WhatsApp and Messenger are required by the 2022 Digital Marketing Acts to allow other chat apps to use their services.

Meta, the parent company, is also working to allow other third-party chat apps to have access to Messenger. The plan is to limit it at this early stage to one-on-one chats where users can send text, audio, video, images, and files across apps.

According to an earlier report by WABetaInfo, the new experience will live within a new sub-menu on top of the inbox called “Third-party chats.

WhatsApp recently launched a feature that allows users to share files as large as 2GB. WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is now working on a Bluetooth file sharing element for nearby users.

The new tool will make file-sharing easier and more attractive on Android. When using the tool, both parties (the recipient and the sender) will need to open the “Share Files” section on the app and remain there until the process is complete.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

