WhatsApp is working on contact note feature

Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working on a lot of upcoming features these days, and most of us have lost count. According to WABetaInfo, the chat app is working on a contact note feature.

The contact note feature, according to WABetaInfo, will allow you to attach notes to your contacts. This will serve as a convenient way to add personalized information about specific contacts.

The contact note feature is not ready for release yet as it is still in development, but it is set for a future update of the WhatsApp web if all goes to plan.

According to a screenshot, WhatsApp is exploring the possibility of adding a new text field within the chat information screen to allow users to enter some information to add as notes.

The feature will also allow businesses to easily remember specific information regarding their customers, including previous interactions, unique preferences, specific details about payments, or other important follow-up information.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a couple of new features, including one called group events. With the event feature, group members can easily create an event, RSVP for it, get reminders, and more.

According to TheSpAndroid, users will be able to create events within a group in community and regular groups. The report also adds that events can be created to schedule voice calls as well as video calls, and a link will be generated for group members to join.

Users will also be able to edit events, including title, description, date, location, and more. Attendees will be informed of the changes, and everyone will see an “edited” text for the event. It is, however, important to note that only the person who created the event can edit it.

This looks like one feature that will get things organized within a group, as multiple events can be confusing. A dedicated event section means that users will no longer be required to search within chats to find an upcoming event.

When you tap on the section, a new dedicated Events View page will open where all upcoming events will be listed in chronological order.

When an event is created in a group, group members will be able to RSVP for it. When the feature rolls out, the event information will show the names of the group members joining in and those who have not yet responded.

