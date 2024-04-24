WhatsApp is working on an in-app dialer

Share the joy

Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an in-app dialer, which will bring the app to version 2.24.9.28 on the Google Play Store.

According to WABetaInfo, the in-app dialer will allow users to initiate a conversation within the app. With this, users may not need to exit the app to use the default dialer on their device.

The feature, as with other ones being tested by the Meta-owned chat app, will be available at a future date.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on integrating its call list with the Google Phone app call log, according to a user on X.

According to X user @Kishore9196, WhatsApp calls will appear with a WhatsApp tag in the call log. With this, users can distinguish between WhatsApp VoIP calls and regular phone calls.

The feature is already integrated into the dialer app on iOS, where users can access third-party VoIP calls in the iPhone’s native phone app. When you tap on an entry, it directly initiates a voice or video call.

However, on Android, there is no way you can access your call history. The integration that works in a similar way as the iPhone, will, however, speed up the process of initiating calls to your loved ones on WhatsApp.

In other news, WhatsApp wants to make it easier to call your regular contacts. The chat app is reportedly working on a new favorite contact feature that is set for a future release.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already working on a feature that will provide users with more convenient call placement by adding contact shortcuts to the calls tab.

This will simplify the process of initiating a call to those contacts you call regularly. WhatsApp is also working on the ability to give you the option to choose your favorite contacts in the Android app.

WhatsApp is working on a lot of upcoming features these days, and most of us have lost count. According to WABetaInfo, the chat app is working on a contact note feature.

The contact note feature, according to WABetaInfo, will allow you to attach notes to your contacts. This will serve as a convenient way to add personalized information about specific contacts.

The contact note feature is not ready for release yet as it is still in development, but it is set for a future update of the WhatsApp web if all goes to plan.

