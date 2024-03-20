WhatsApp is working on a transcribe feature for Voice Notes

Share the joy

WhatsApp is working on a new transcribe element for voice notes, according to WABetaInfo. The new feature, which brings the version of the app to 2.24.7.8, will be available at a future date.

The transcribe element will allow users to transcribe voice notes. It is a welcome feature for people who prefer reading text to voice notes.

The transcribe feature is not new to iOS users, as they have been using it for quite a while now. This report will, however, make Android users happy, as they can now look forward to being on level terms with iOS users as soon as the transcribe feature is launched.

To transcribe a voice note, you will be required to download 150MB of new app data to provide end-to-end encrypted transcriptions, according to WABetaInfo.

“In fact, WhatsApp will use the device’s speech recognition to elaborate transcripts, ensuring that the transcription process occurs locally on the user’s device to preserve end-to-end encryption and maintain user privacy. Once the supplementary package is downloaded, WhatsApp will integrate transcriptions into message bubbles, ensuring that users can easily read voice messages even in situations where they can’t play audio,” WABetaInfo wrote in a blog post about the transcribe feature.

In other WhatsApp news, the app is reportedly working on the ability to post longer videos in Status. The feature, which is only accessible to a limited number of beta testers, brings the version up to 2.24.7.6.

According to WABetaInfo, only a selected number of beta testers will be able to access and experiment with the new feature and also upload videos that are longer than one minute in length. You may have to update your current version to the latest one to see if you are one of the lucky few.

Over the years, users have consistently requested this update, which will hopefully be available to a larger audience soon.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a new label that will indicate when chats are end-to-end. The label, according to reports, will display below the contact’s or group’s name.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was first spotted last January with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.3.17. However, the label is now beginning to appear below contacts or group’s names in the latest version of the chat app.

WABetaInfo reports that the banner will not be constant, as it will only appear briefly and eventually make way for the last-seen indicator.

