WhatsApp is working on a new group Event feature

Credit: TheSpAndroid

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a couple of new features, including one called group events. With the event feature, group members can easily create an event, RSVP for it, get reminders, and more.

According to TheSpAndroid, users will be able to create events within a group in community and regular groups. The report also adds that events can be created to schedule voice calls as well as video calls, and a link will be generated for group members to join.

Users will also be able to edit events, including title, description, date, location, and more. Attendees will be informed of the changes, and everyone will see an “edited” text for the event. It is, however, important to note that only the person who created the event can edit it.

This looks like one feature that will get things organized within a group, as multiple events can be confusing. A dedicated event section means that users will no longer be required to search within chats to find an upcoming event.

When you tap on the section, a new dedicated Events View page will open where all upcoming events will be listed in chronological order.

When an event is created in a group, group members will be able to RSVP for it. When the feature rolls out, the event information will show the names of the group members joining in and those who have not yet responded.

In other news, WhatsApp has announced that users can now pin up to three messages in a chat, which will enable them to access them later without stress. Previously, users could only pin one message with a contact or a group.

CEOs of Meta and WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, and Mark Zuckerberg, respectively, released the update on their respective WhatsApp channels.

WhatsApp users can pin all types of messages, including text, images, and polls. The advantage of this update is that users can easily and quickly get information, including friend’s contacts, without going through the stress of using the search feature.

To pin a message, all you have to do is long-press on it and select “Pin” from the venue. You will have the option of selecting the duration for each pinned message, including 24 hours, 7 days (the default choice), and 30 days to stay pinned.

For an address, however, you may have to re-pin it after 30 days, as there is no option to keep a message like that forever.

