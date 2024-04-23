WhatsApp is working on a new feature to hide groups within communities

Share the joy

Credit: WABetaInfo

Another week, another update from WhatsApp! WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that to hide groups within communities.

According to a screenshot, community admins will be able to control the visibility of their group chats. Only invited members of the community can find and join hidden groups. It is important to note that while community admins will be able to find and remove the group from the community, they will now have access to the content hidden group chats unless they are also members.

This feature will improve the privacy of groups within a community on WhatsApp and encourage members to freely associate with people of like minds.

The feature is still being developed and will not be available until a later date.

WhatsApp is working on a lot of upcoming features these days, and most of us have lost count. According to WABetaInfo, the chat app is working on a contact note feature.

The contact note feature, according to WABetaInfo, will allow you to attach notes to your contacts. This will serve as a convenient way to add personalized information about specific contacts.

The contact note feature is not ready for release yet as it is still in development, but it is set for a future update of the WhatsApp web if all goes to plan.

According to a screenshot, WhatsApp is exploring the possibility of adding a new text field within the chat information screen to allow users to enter some information to add as notes.

The feature will also allow businesses to easily remember specific information regarding their customers, including previous interactions, unique preferences, specific details about payments, or other important follow-up information.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a couple of new features, including one called group events. With the event feature, group members can easily create an event, RSVP for it, get reminders, and more.

According to TheSpAndroid, users will be able to create events within a group in community and regular groups. The report also adds that events can be created to schedule voice calls as well as video calls, and a link will be generated for group members to join.

Users will also be able to edit events, including title, description, date, location, and more. Attendees will be informed of the changes, and everyone will see an “edited” text for the event. It is, however, important to note that only the person who created the event can edit it.

