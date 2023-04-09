WhatsApp is working on a new Channels feature

Share the joy

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

Meta is looking to expand its Channels feature to messaging; this time, the company is reportedly testing Channels in WhatsApp. This will serve as another way to share updates with groups of people in the app.

As per the screenshot, the new Channels feature on WhatsApp has similar looks as the one added to Instagram back in February. With Channels, users would be able to get DMs on topics of interest, or follow certain creators in the app. The admins of those accounts will then be able to share updates with larger audience in a new way.

Channels as a feature is still being developed by WhatsApp, and no official date has been announced as to when it will become available.

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows you to share your status updates to Facebook Stories. The new option, when launched, will allow you to share your status update without leaving WhatsApp.

Previously, you could share your status updates manually, but that requires you to leave the app. According to WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature which is set for a future release, will allow you to share to your Facebook Status without exiting the app.

When the feature becomes enabled, you can share status automatically to certain status updates of your choice. This will give users some kind of control over how they share their status.

The option to share to your Facebook Stories however, would have to be enabled by you within the status privacy settings. The option can also be changed whenever you decided that you no longer want to keep sharing automatically.

The feature is going to save users a lot of time, which will of course lead to faster sharing of status to Facebook Stories. It also means you will be able to reach a wider audience, considering the number of people that view Facebook Stories every day.

In other news, WhatsApp is taking the privacy and safety of its users a notch higher with a soon-to-be launched feature. Though, unconfirmed, WhatsApp is reportedly working on the ability to lock individual chats within the app.

The new feature was spotted by reliable tracker WABetaInfo in the latest Android beta update. The new Chat lock feature will help you keep your personal chats locked and hidden from other people who may want to invade your privacy.

