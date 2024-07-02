WhatsApp is working on a new AI selfie generator

Share the joy

Meta is testing a new AI selfie generator for WhatsApp. The new element will enable you to place yourself within fantastical scenes for your profile picture.

According to Android Authority, the feature which is called “Imagine Me,” would have the ability to create AI-powered variations of your profile image based on text prompts.

The feature, which will live inside WhatsApp, can be activated by simply uploading a selfie, or a collection of selfies, followed by typing in “Imagine me…” and the setting of your choice.

The feature is not available yet, but a leaked screenshot indicates that you will be required to upload a handful of reference selfies when you first opt into the feature. The Meta AI chatbot will then create new images that “imagine” yourself in various environments.

A couple of months ago, Meta rolled out its next-level generative AI assistant directly in the search bars of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

When you go to search in any of Meta’s main apps (excluding Threads at least for now), you will have access to Meta’s generative AI chat engine, where you will be able to pose queries directly in the app.

On WhatsApp, I tried it a couple of times, and it seems impressive. I was able to ask it to create some images, which it did successfully.

I have not been able to do the same on Instagram and other Meta apps, but I guess it will not be any different from what it is on WhatsApp.

Unlike X’s Grok, Meta’s AI is available for free, and is available in-field, in chats, and in search for all users.

Here is how Meta describes its AI:

“Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free. And it’s starting to go global with more features. You can use Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger to get things done, learn, create and connect with the things that matter to you. We first announced Meta AI at last year’s Connect, and now, more people around the world can interact with it in more ways than ever before.”

