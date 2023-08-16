WhatsApp is working new AI-generated stickers

Share the joy

Credit: WABetaInfo

AI is virtually taking over all the space you can think of when it comes to social media. According to reliable leaker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing new artificial intelligence stickers.

As expected, the feature is currently only available to a handful of users through the Google Play Beta Program. That said, the tool could be widely available in the coming weeks.

A new Create button has now been added to the keyboard in the sticker tab. You can enter a description of the sticker you would like to use, while the AI brings out a set of stickers for you to choose from and share in your chats.

According to WABetaInfo, the stickers are easily recognizable, and recipients may be notified when they see one that an AI model whipped up. The leaker notes that you can report any stickers you consider harmful or inappropriate to Meta.

When asked about the new AI tool, Meta had this to say:

“Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity,” a Meta spokesperson told Engadget. “We have nothing further to share at this time.”

In other news, WhatsApp is rolling out a new screen-sharing feature for video calls within the app. It means you can now share your device’s screen with other users during a video call.

With the new screen-sharing element, the WhatsApp app can be used for presentations.

Adding a screen-sharing element to the app makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that video calling on WhatsApp now accommodates up to 32 participants.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new instant video messaging element. The new feature allows you to share recorded video messages of up to 60 seconds with friends and family.

To make video recording easier for users, WhatsApp has added a new video option to the voice note button. To record an instant video message, simply tap the voice note button, which will first start a three-second countdown.

You can swipe up on the shutter to record a video hands-free. Video recording starts with the front camera by default, but you can switch to your phone’s rear camera.

