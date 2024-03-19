WhatsApp is testing the ability to share longer video in Status

Share the joy

WhatsApp is reportedly working on the ability to post longer videos in Status. The feature, which is only accessible to a limited number of beta testers, brings the version up to 2.24.7.6.

According to WABetaInfo, only a selected number of beta testers will be able to access and experiment with the new feature and also upload videos that are longer than one minute in length. You may have to update your current version to the latest one to see if you are one of the lucky few.

Over the years, users have consistently requested this update, which hopefully will be available to a larger audience soon.

Credit: WABetaInfo

In other stories, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new label that will indicate when chats are end-to-end. The label, according to reports, will display below the contact’s or group’s name.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was first spotted last January with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.3.17. However, the label is now beginning to appear below contacts or group’s names in the latest version of the chat app.

WABetaInfo reports that the banner will not be constant, as it will only appear briefly and eventually make way for the last-seen indicator.

Apparently, WhatsApp wants to add this label as plans are underway to allow other messaging networks, including Telegram, into its network.

In a recent interview with Wired, Dick Brouwer, an engineering director at WhatsApp, said the app is preparing to allow other messaging networks in its app.

“There’s real tension between offering an easy way to offer this interoperability to third parties whilst at the same time preserving the WhatsApp privacy, security, and integrity bar. I think we’re pretty happy with where we’ve landed,” he told Wired.

Gatekeepers such as WhatsApp and Messenger are required by the 2022 Digital Marketing Acts to allow other chat apps to use their services.

Meta, the parent company, is also working to allow other third-party chat apps to have access to Messenger. The plan is to limit it at this early stage to one-on-one chats where users can send text, audio, video, images, and files across apps.

Users, however, can go to the encryption tab on the contact information page to manually verify the encryption. The good thing with this is that it will boost the confidence of all users—new ones in particular—about the security and privacy of their chats with their contacts.

