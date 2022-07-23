WhatsApp is testing reaction preview within your chat list

Share the joy

WhatsApp has a lot of features in the works right now. The Meta-owned chat app is reportedly testing a lot of new features and changes. One interesting feature that might be of interest to a lot of users is the new previews for messages reactions within the chat list.

According to popular tracker WABetaInfo, most WhatsApp users have already started seeing it on v2.22.16.6, while some have confirmed that it is also on v2.22.16.5. To confirm that you have it, you will be getting information about recent reactions in the chat overview. The rollout is gradual, and should be generally available to all users pretty soon.

Earlier in the week, WhatsApp finally made the ability to migrate chat history from Android to iOS official—you can now migrate your chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Going forward, all users across both platforms will be able to migrate their chat history.

The ability to move chat history from one operating system to the other was one of the most heavily-requested features in the last one year. It is now safe to say the official roll out is a dream come true for millions of WhatsApp users across the world.

For those transferring their WhatsApp data from iOS, it is important to do an iCloud backup to use cloud storage. According to WhatsApp, your data is safe and cannot be seen by anyone during this process.

WhatsApp’s announcement would come as a relief for users who always wanted a way to transfer their data from iOS to Android and vice vasa. This has now become a reality from today.

A couple of months ago, WhatsApp’s new privacy control feature rolled out to more users. The updated feature will provide users greater control over who can view or access their profile photo, About, Last Seen, and Status. The update was first rolled out to beta testers sometimes last year, but is now available to every user.

Prior to the update, users could choose to have their Status, Last Seen, and About info visible to limited number of people. The new update, however, allows you to choose from a number of options and possibilities including “My contacts except…” It means you can choose to allow all your contacts to view your profile photo, Status, with the exception of some users.

