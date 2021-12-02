WhatsApp is testing new “undo button” for Status

Share the joy













Lately WhatsApp has been testing a lot of features. Report of a new undo button for Status has been spotted. The feature, which is currently only accessible to iOS beta testers, will allow you to undo status when you upload it.

The feature was uncovered by the reliable WABetaInfo, and is visible only to a select group of users on iOS. If you are unable to see the new “Undo” button on your phone, then you are probably not one of the few lucky ones. You will need to keep checking for new updates.

The “Undo” option will appear momentarily after publishing the status update. If you select it, the status update will be deleted automatically for everyone. A feature like this becomes very helpful when you post something you did not intend to.

Last month WhatsApp started a new option that allows you to view a business account’s status update. Users can view a business account’s status updates by tapping the profile picture in the profile page.

The feature is currently only accessible to beta testers, and will be accessible to other users in future updates. The feature was discovered by reliable tech tracker WABetaInfo.

By tapping the profile picture in the “business info” page of a business account, you will be able to view status and profile photo. WABetaInfo however, adds that you will still be able to view the status of business accounts with the older method as well.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a Community feature. The Community feature, which is different from the group function in WhatsApp, was spotted by WABetaInfo.

The new Community feature seems to give group admins more power over groups. They [admins] will have access to create groups within groups. This ability is like how channels are arranged under an umbrella Discord community.

Admins will have the right to invite new users via a Community Invite Link and then start sending messages to other members. WABetaInfo reports that chats are likely to be end-to-end encrypted.

There is no word on when this feature will be available to the public. A Community feature will likely bridge the gap between WhatsApp and other chat apps like Telegram and Signal.

Early in 2021, Telegram, alongside Signal were the two biggest gainers from the short-term issue suffered by WhatsApp. Recall that millions of users had switched from WhatsApp to protest the Facebook-owned app’s new privacy policy, which was later suspended.

