WhatsApp is testing a new translate feature for chat messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to translate all chat messages.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that might be of help to all users when it comes to translating chat messages on the platform.

According to the report, chat translation will be made possible using language packs. Users will be able to easily communicate in multiple languages without needing the help of third-party apps.

“The ability to translate messages instantly during conversations will help maintain the flow of communication, making it easier for users to understand and respond in real-time.”

WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo, is still developing the feature, but is committed to further enhancing it through new automatic translation options.

The company (WhatsApp) has already submitted an update, which brings the version up to 2.24.15.9 to the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp is exploring the possibility to allow users to choose whether the app should automatically translate all chat messages. This option is scheduled for a future update, which means it is not immediately available.

Apparently, WhatsApp is working on its own in-house technology to support message translation. This approach from all indications, show that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption feature will still be preserved as translation will be processed within the app. That said, the app will still need to download some language packs to translate messages.

The translation feature is set to roll out with limited languages, while more languages will be added later. Languages that will be supported at this early stage includes English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi.

A couple of months ago, WhatsApp started working on a new transcribe element for voice notes, according to WABetaInfo. The new feature, which brings the version of the app to 2.24.7.8, will be available at a future date.

The transcribe element will allow users to transcribe voice notes. It is a welcome feature for people who prefer reading text to voice notes.

The transcribe feature is not new to iOS users, as they have been using it for quite a while now. This report will, however, make Android users happy, as they can now look forward to being on level terms with iOS users as soon as the transcribe feature is launched.

To transcribe a voice note, you will be required to download 150MB of new app data to provide end-to-end encrypted transcriptions, according to WABetaInfo.

